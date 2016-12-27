Dollar Climbs Ahead Of S&P-Case/Shiller Home Price Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 am ET Tuesday, S&P-Case/Shiller home price index for October is set for release.



Ahead of the data, the greenback advanced against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0444 against the euro, 117.39 against the yen, 1.0294 against the franc and 1.2245 against the pound as of 8:55 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM