Dollar Changed Little After U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
02.02.17 14:49
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for week ended January 28 was released at 8:30 am ET Thursday.
After the data, the greenback little changed against its major rivals.
The greenback was worth 1.0807 against the euro, 112.26 against the yen, 1.2554 against the pound and 0.9883 against the Swiss franc as of 8:35 am ET.
