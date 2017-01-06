Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Advances Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data, Trade Report




06.01.17 14:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, U.

S. jobs data for December and trade report for November are due. Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.


The greenback was worth 1.0586 against the euro, 116.04 against the yen, 1.0131 against the franc and 1.2358 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:02 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
16:00 , dpa-AFX
Trump Scoffs At Schwarzenegger's Rating A [...]
15:57 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:54 , dpa-AFX
New York City Subways Will Get Cell Phone [...]
15:53 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Delticom AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...