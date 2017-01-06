Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Advances Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data, Trade Report
06.01.17 14:40
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, U.
S. jobs data for December and trade report for November are due. Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.
The greenback was worth 1.0586 against the euro, 116.04 against the yen, 1.0131 against the franc and 1.2358 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.
