Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Advances Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims




26.01.17 14:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for week ended January 21 and wholesale sales for December are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday.

Ahead of the data, the greenback climbed against its major rivals.


The greenback was worth 1.0704 against the euro, 114.35 against the yen, 1.2569 against the pound and 0.9990 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:42 , dpa-AFX
Harman International Industries Inc Bottom Line [...]
14:40 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Advances Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Joble [...]
14:38 , dpa-AFX
Ironwood, Allergan: FDA Approves 72mcg Dos [...]
14:36 , dpa-AFX
Caterpillar Q4 Loss Widens; Cuts FY17 Outloo [...]
14:30 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Data Systems Board Declares Quarter [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...