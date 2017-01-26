Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Advances Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
26.01.17 14:40
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for week ended January 21 and wholesale sales for December are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday.
Ahead of the data, the greenback climbed against its major rivals.
The greenback was worth 1.0704 against the euro, 114.35 against the yen, 1.2569 against the pound and 0.9990 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
14:42 , dpa-AFXHarman International Industries Inc Bottom Line [...]
14:40 , dpa-AFXDollar Advances Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Joble [...]
14:38 , dpa-AFXIronwood, Allergan: FDA Approves 72mcg Dos [...]
14:36 , dpa-AFXCaterpillar Q4 Loss Widens; Cuts FY17 Outloo [...]
14:30 , dpa-AFXAlliance Data Systems Board Declares Quarter [...]