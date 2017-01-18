Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Advances Ahead Of U.S. Consumer Price Inflation




18.01.17 14:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for December will be published at 8.30 am ET Wednesday.

Inflation is expected to edge up 0.3 percent on month, while core inflation is rising by 0.2 percent.


Ahead of the data, the greenback climbed against its major rivals.


The greenback was worth 1.0664 against the euro, 1.2287 against the pound, 1.0041 against the franc and 113.54 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Cash-flow voraus! Verzehnfacher mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Vertriebsdeals für neuen Blockbuster voraus - Umsätze bereits im Sommer! 775% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:01 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Bezahlt.de / Berliner Fintech Bezahlt.de [...]
16:00 , dpa-AFX
FAA Fines $200,000 For Illegal Drones Over [...]
15:53 , dpa-AFX
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset [...]
15:50 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Strengthens On Improving U.S. Consume [...]
15:50 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Industrial Production Climbs 0.8% Amid R [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...