Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Advances After Weekly Jobless Claims, Housing Starts
19.01.17 14:49
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.
S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 14, housing starts and building permits for December at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback rose against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.0664 against the euro, 1.2318 against the pound, 114.79 against the yen and 1.0068 against the Swiss franc around 8:32 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
16:22 , dpa-AFXStage Is Set For Trump's Inauguration
16:19 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N [...]
16:15 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: METRO AG (eng [...]
16:15 , dpa-AFXDGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)
16:14 , dpa-AFXRyan Lochte Named PowerBar Pitch Man