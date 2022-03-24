Doctor Care Anywhere Group - Growth company focused on profitability

Erweiterte Funktionen


24.03.22 14:40
Edison Investment Research

Doctor Care Anywhere Group (DOC) is a fast-growing telehealth company focused on the private healthcare sector. Following its successful IPO in December 2020, the group delivered a strong performance in its first year of trading and achieved several of the goals set out in its prospectus. At the end of 2021, management outlined its plan for profitable growth, underpinned by its new operating model and updated master services agreement with AXA Health. We have reflected this in our updated forecasts, where we expect DOC to generate positive EBITDA for H223.

