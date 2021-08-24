Doctor Care Anywhere Group - Growing momentum following record month

Doctor Care Anywhere’s (DOC) H121 results were robust, with underlying revenue increasing by 101% y-o-y to £9.2m and consultations by 130%. Growth in the second half should be driven by continued growth in consultations, which looks likely given that DOC delivered a record 35,000 in July. Looking to FY22, progress will be determined by new partnerships and new services on its platform. Notably, management has delivered on the addition of mental health services, as well as expanding its existing relationship with Nuffield Health to provide the UK’s first digitally integrated virtual and in-person primary care service.