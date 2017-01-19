Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Duke Energy":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DoJ : Duke Energy To Pay $600K Fine For Prematurely Taking Control Of Osprey




19.01.17 05:01
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced a settlement with Duke Energy Corp.

(DUK) for violating the reporting and waiting period requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.


The settlement requires Duke to pay $600,000 in civil penalties to resolve the department's charges that, after agreeing to purchase the Osprey Energy Center from Calpine Corporation, Duke took control of Osprey's business before filing required HSR Act notifications and waiting for the expiration of the mandatory waiting period for antitrust review.


The Justice Department's Antitrust Division today filed a civil antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, along with a proposed settlement that, if approved by the court, would resolve the lawsuit.


The complaint alleged that at the same time that Duke agreed to purchase Osprey, Duke entered into a so-called "tolling agreement" that immediately gave Duke control over Osprey's output and gave Duke the right to receive the day-to-day profits and losses from Osprey's business. As a result, from the moment the tolling agreement went into effect, Osprey ceased to be an independent competitor. This occurred before Duke made its required HSR Act notifications and before it had observed the required waiting period.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Cash-flow voraus! Verzehnfacher mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
77,50 $ 77,46 $ 0,04 $ +0,05% 19.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US26441C2044 A1J0EV 87,75 $ 70,35 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		72,81 € 0,00%  16.01.17
Frankfurt 72,732 € +0,66%  18.01.17
Hamburg 72,43 € +0,24%  18.01.17
Düsseldorf 72,32 € +0,19%  18.01.17
NYSE 77,50 $ +0,05%  18.01.17
München 72,63 € 0,00%  18.01.17
Stuttgart 72,73 € 0,00%  18.01.17
Berlin 72,43 € -0,04%  18.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vertriebsdeals für neuen Blockbuster voraus - Umsätze bereits im Sommer! 775% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...