Dividend Declaration




03.01.17 18:30
dpa-AFX


Dividend Declaration



The Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") declares a first dividend for the financial year to 31 December 2017 of 1p per share, to be paid on 31 January 2017 to shareholders on the register as at 13 January 2017. The Board has recently revised the Company's dividend payout policy from anticipated dividends of 5p per share per annum to 4p per share per annum, which is reflected in the first dividend payable in the year to 31 December 2017.


The Board also confirms its intention to move from paying quarterly dividends to semi-annual dividend payments, which will mean two further dividends payable in this calendar year during this transition, anticipated to be for 1p per share and then 2p per share.


3 January 2017


For further information, please contact Albion Ventures LLP Company Secretary 0207 601 1850






