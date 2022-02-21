Erweiterte Funktionen


Diverse Income Trust (The) - Navigating a volatile 2022




21.02.22 11:14
Edison Investment Research

Alpha generation and low correlation of Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) with major UK indices has resulted in a steady long-term total return. After celebrating its 10-year anniversary last year, multi-cap DIVI continues to be among the top-ranked UK high dividend-yield trusts over periods longer than three years, despite some setbacks in short-term performance against peers due to its relatively high AIM exposure. About a third of DIVI’s portfolio is in AIM-listed stocks, while most peers are more exposed to large caps. Looking ahead, portfolio managers Williams and Turner expect their multi-cap income approach to continue to deliver over the medium to long term, and for the UK equity market to outperform the US.

