Disney Won't Cut Gay Scene From Beauty And Beast




16.03.17 19:07
dpa-AFX


BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disney has made it clear that it will not cut a gay scene from Beauty and the Beast for release in Malaysia, despite a request from the Film Censorship Board in the country.


However, the entertainment studio has pushed back the film's release till March 30 to give the censor board enough time to decide whether or not to release the movie with the scene.


Malaysia, a Muslim country, has strict laws against homosexuality. Its Film Censorship Board allows for LGBT characters to show onscreen as long as they show "repentance" or are depicted in a negative way.


"We have approved it but there is a minor cut involving a gay moment. It is only one short scene but it is inappropriate because many children will be watching this movie," the chairman of the censorship board, Abdul Halim, had previously said.


In the new live version of Beauty and the Beast, the character of LeFou, the sidekick of the story's villain Gaston, is "confused about his sexuality", according to director Bill Condon. The film shows an "exclusively gay moment", where LeFou dances with another man.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



