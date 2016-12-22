Disney Will Produce Shows For Snapchat

Erweiterte Funktionen



BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, is collaborating with Disney and ABC Television Group to produce original shows for its messaging app in 2017.


The first of the original shows is set to launch early next year which is a series based on ABC's hit show 'The Bachelor.

' The episodic series called Watch Party: The Bachelor will broadcast via Snapchat Discover channel.


Watch Party: The Bachelor will consist of 10 episodes, each up to five minutes long and will be available for 24 hours on Snapchat.


'Earlier this year, we worked closely with Snap on a very successful The Oscars Live Story and we look forward to building on that relationship and providing Snapchat's mobile-centric users with a unique, immersive experience around our shows and brands,' Disney-ABC Television executive John Frelinghuysen said according to Daily Mail.


