Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Walt Disney":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Disney To Pay $3.8 Mln In Back Wages To Florida Employees




17.03.17 22:51
dpa-AFX


BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Labor and The Walt Disney Co.

reached an agreement that will make the theme park owner pay $3.8 million in back wages to ensure compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.


Disney will pay 16,339 employees of the Disney Vacation Club Management Corp. and the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc., both in Florida. The department's Wage and Hour Division found violations of minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping provisions of FLSA.


The department said Disney resorts in Florida deducted a uniform or "costume" expense that caused some employees' hourly rates to fall below the federal minimum wage. The resorts also did not compensate employees performing duties during a pre-shift period before the designated start of their shifts, and during a post-shift period.


"These violations are not uncommon and are found in other industries, as well," said Daniel White, district director for the Wage and Hour Division in Jacksonville. "Employers cannot make deductions that take workers below the minimum wage and must accurately track and pay for all the hours their employees work, including any time they work before or after their scheduled shifts."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert!
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
111,76 $ 111,71 $ 0,05 $ +0,04% 17.03./23:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2546871060 855686 112,89 $ 90,32 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		103,82 € -0,11%  17.03.17
NYSE 111,76 $ +0,04%  17.03.17
Stuttgart 103,77 € 0,00%  17.03.17
Xetra 103,80 € -0,05%  17.03.17
Düsseldorf 103,53 € -0,67%  17.03.17
Hamburg 103,49 € -0,67%  17.03.17
Hannover 103,49 € -0,67%  17.03.17
Frankfurt 103,655 € -0,69%  17.03.17
München 103,46 € -0,80%  17.03.17
Berlin 103,45 € -1,13%  17.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert! 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
266 Zahlen von Walt Disney 12.03.17
62 Walt Disney 08.02.17
  Löschung 23.12.15
4 Allzeithoch am 10.2.2014 Wal. 04.02.15
2 Kauf ????? 12.04.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...