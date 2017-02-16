Disney Sets Opening Date For Guardians Ride

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Walt Disney":

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney has announced that the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout will open on May 27 at Disney California Adventure.





The latest superhero-themed attraction is part of Disney's ongoing move to transform parts of Disney California Adventure into a super-hero themed land.

Visitors can look forward to meet their favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including members of the Guardians and Avengers.

"It's going to be a thrilling summer at the Disneyland Resort," said David Duffy, Disneyland Resort's director of creative entertainment in a statement.

"You can choose an awesome encounter with Star-Lord, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Hawkeye or Captain America, step up to meet Groot for the first time, and find out if you have what it takes to join the Avengers," Duffy continued. "It's all part of the adventure with Summer of Heroes."

The Disneyland Resort encompasses California Adventure and the neighboring Disneyland, as well as three hotels and a shopping district.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM