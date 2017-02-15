Erweiterte Funktionen

Disney Parts Ways With Pewdiepie After Anti-Semitic Stunt




15.02.17 06:27
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Disney has cut ties with YouTube Star Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, after he posted anti-Semitic videos to his channel.

Meanwhile, Google's YouTube has canceled the second season of PewDiePie's reality show "Scare PewDiePie". YouTube is also removing his channel from an elite Google Preferred ads program accessible to top creators.


The move follows a Wall Street Journal report, which inquired about a series of videos posted by him, which included anti-Semitic jokes or Nazi imagery.


Kjellberg, a big star of Disney-owned Maker Studios, has 53 million subscribers to his "PewDiePie" YouTube channel. The show was on YouTube's paid service, Red.



In a latest video, published on January 11, he was seen laughing as two men hold up a sign saying "Death to All Jews," in a screenshot of a video he posted online. The video was pulled from YouTube this past weekend.


As per WSJ report, Kjellberg paid to the men to hold up the sign. The men apologized publicly in a video saying that they didn't really know the meaning of the message.


A Maker Studios' spokeswoman reportedly said, "Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate."


Meanwhile, Kjellberg on last Sunday acknowledged in a post on his Tumblr page that the jokes were ultimately offensive.


It was in 2014 that Kjellberg became a part of Disney after the media giant's acquisition of Maker Studios, a business that represents YouTube artists.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



