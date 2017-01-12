Erweiterte Funktionen

Disney Giving Back Ground After Downgrade By Pivotal Research




12.01.17 19:05
dpa-AFX


BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - On the heels of recent strength, shares of Disney (DIS) are giving back some ground during trading on Thursday.

Disney is currently down by 1.6 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in over a year.


The decline by Disney comes after Pivotal Research downgraded its rating on the entertainment giant to Sell from Hold and cut its price target to $86 from $102.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
107,76 $ 109,44 $ -1,68 $ -1,54% 12.01./20:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2546871060 855686 109,49 $ 86,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		101,36 € -2,19%  19:21
Berlin 102,95 € +0,37%  11:37
Hannover 102,65 € +0,19%  08:01
Hamburg 102,48 € +0,02%  08:08
Düsseldorf 102,32 € -0,09%  11:08
NYSE 107,76 $ -1,54%  20:23
München 101,69 € -2,04%  15:06
Stuttgart 101,04 € -2,15%  19:31
Frankfurt 100,941 € -2,67%  18:36
Xetra 101,00 € -2,93%  17:08
  = Realtime
