Disney Extends Robert Iger's Contract As Chairman & CEO To July 2, 2019




23.03.17 16:22
dpa-AFX


BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co.

(DIS) said Thursday that its board has extended Robert Iger's contract as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to July 2, 2019.


"Given Bob Iger's outstanding leadership, his record of success in a changing media landscape, and his clear strategic vision for Disney's future, it is obvious that the Company and its shareholders will be best served by his continued leadership as the Board conducts the robust process of identifying a successor and ensuring a smooth transition," said Orin Smith, Independent Lead Director of the Disney Board.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
112,91 $ 112,08 $ 0,83 $ +0,74% 23.03./18:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2546871060 855686 113,16 $ 90,32 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		104,57 € +0,95%  18:01
Xetra 104,65 € +1,31%  16:49
Stuttgart 104,57 € +1,07%  16:07
Frankfurt 104,46 € +0,98%  17:08
NYSE 112,91 $ +0,74%  18:02
Hamburg 103,73 € +0,64%  14:23
Düsseldorf 103,59 € +0,57%  08:03
Berlin 103,62 € +0,51%  08:08
Hannover 103,59 € +0,50%  08:07
München 103,62 € +0,24%  08:00
  = Realtime
