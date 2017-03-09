Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Walt Disney":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Disney CEO Under Pressure To Split From Trump




09.03.17 16:02
dpa-AFX


BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co.

(DIS) CEO Robert Iger has defended his decision to remain on U.S. President Donald Trump's Business Advisory Council, terming his participation in the forum "a privileged opportunity".


It was an unusually politically charged annual meeting of Walt Disney shareholders in Denver on Wednesday, with two activist investors urging Iger to stand down from Trump's business task force. Shareholder representatives at the meeting described the Trump administration as "bigoted" and "racist".


"I did not believe, nor do I believe that my membership in that group in any way endorses or supports any specific policy of the president or his administration. I think it's a privileged opportunity to have a voice in the room," Iger said to Disney's shareholders.


Iger cited the Broadway hit "Hamilton" to argue for his continued participation, saying it was important to have a voice in the room where decisions are made.


Iger is the lone entertainment executive on the panel that includes CEOs from other companies including IBM and General Motors.


Iger, a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, has come under heavy criticism on social media for continuing to remain on the panel.


The CEO also dismissed claims by another activist shareholder that ESPN and ABC News exhibited bias in their coverage of the Trump administration.


At the annual meting, Disney shareholders re-elected eleven members of the board of directors. They also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent accountants for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 and approved the advisory vote on executive compensation.


In addition, shareholders agreed with the Disney Board in rejecting two shareholder proposals - one regarding lobbying disclosure and the other regarding the company's proxy access bylaw.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
111,09 $ 110,84 $ 0,25 $ +0,23% 09.03./17:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2546871060 855686 111,99 $ 90,32 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		105,17 € +0,25%  17:19
Düsseldorf 105,17 € +0,44%  08:50
Hamburg 105,10 € +0,43%  08:04
Hannover 105,08 € +0,41%  08:13
NYSE 111,09 $ +0,23%  17:09
Berlin 104,91 € +0,10%  14:05
München 104,76 € +0,02%  16:48
Xetra 104,95 € -0,10%  16:47
Stuttgart 104,81 € -0,20%  16:16
Frankfurt 105,025 € -0,21%  14:29
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
62 Walt Disney 08.02.17
265 Zahlen von Walt Disney 07.02.17
  Löschung 23.12.15
4 Allzeithoch am 10.2.2014 Wal. 04.02.15
2 Kauf ????? 12.04.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...