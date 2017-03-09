Disney CEO Under Pressure To Split From Trump

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Walt Disney":

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co.



(DIS) CEO Robert Iger has defended his decision to remain on U.S. President Donald Trump's Business Advisory Council, terming his participation in the forum "a privileged opportunity".

It was an unusually politically charged annual meeting of Walt Disney shareholders in Denver on Wednesday, with two activist investors urging Iger to stand down from Trump's business task force. Shareholder representatives at the meeting described the Trump administration as "bigoted" and "racist".

"I did not believe, nor do I believe that my membership in that group in any way endorses or supports any specific policy of the president or his administration. I think it's a privileged opportunity to have a voice in the room," Iger said to Disney's shareholders.

Iger cited the Broadway hit "Hamilton" to argue for his continued participation, saying it was important to have a voice in the room where decisions are made.

Iger is the lone entertainment executive on the panel that includes CEOs from other companies including IBM and General Motors.

Iger, a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, has come under heavy criticism on social media for continuing to remain on the panel.

The CEO also dismissed claims by another activist shareholder that ESPN and ABC News exhibited bias in their coverage of the Trump administration.

At the annual meting, Disney shareholders re-elected eleven members of the board of directors. They also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent accountants for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 and approved the advisory vote on executive compensation.

In addition, shareholders agreed with the Disney Board in rejecting two shareholder proposals - one regarding lobbying disclosure and the other regarding the company's proxy access bylaw.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

