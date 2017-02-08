Erweiterte Funktionen

Disney CEO Says Remain With Company Beyond Scheduled June 2018 Retirement




08.02.17 03:12
dpa-AFX


BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co.

(DIS) Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told investors and analysts that he would remain with the company beyond his scheduled June 2018 retirement if it's good for the company.


Iger made the comment after Disney reported lower sales and earnings for the first quarter. If he extends his contract, it would be the third time he has postponed retirement.


"While I'm confident that my successor is going to be chosen on a timely basis and chosen well, if it's in the best interest of the company for me to extend my term, I'm open to that, but there's nothing specific to announce at this point," Iger said on conference call with analysts Tuesday.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
109,00 $ 109,57 $ -0,57 $ -0,52% 08.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2546871060 855686 111,99 $ 86,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		102,05 € +0,15%  07.02.17
Hannover 103,05 € +0,74%  07.02.17
München 102,95 € +0,44%  07.02.17
Berlin 102,62 € +0,31%  07.02.17
Frankfurt 101,953 € +0,22%  07.02.17
Düsseldorf 102,74 € +0,15%  07.02.17
Xetra 102,40 € +0,15%  07.02.17
Hamburg 102,31 € -0,20%  07.02.17
Stuttgart 102,21 € -0,22%  07.02.17
NYSE 109,00 $ -0,52%  07.02.17
Aktuell
