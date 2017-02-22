Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "DISH Network":
 Aktien    


Dish Network Turns To Profit In Q4




22.02.17 12:56
dpa-AFX


MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp.

(DISH) reported a turnaround to profit in the fourth quarter despite a slight decline in revenues.


Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Dish was $343 million or $0.70 per share, compared to net loss of $125 million or $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.


On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Revenue for the quarter declined to $3.72 billion from $3.78 billion in the same period last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion.


In the fourth quarter, Dish activated approximately 694,000 gross new Pay-TV subscribers, compared to approximately 661,000 gross new Pay-TV subscribers in the year-ago period. Net Pay-TV subscribers increased by approximately 28,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of approximately 12,000 in the year-ago period.


The company closed the fourth quarter with 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers, compared to 13.897 million Pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
58,76 € 58,76 € -   € 0,00% 22.02./13:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US25470M1099 A0NBN0 59,00 € 38,49 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		58,76 € 0,00%  17.02.17
Frankfurt 59,562 € +0,56%  09:05
Düsseldorf 59,44 € +0,46%  08:22
Hamburg 59,44 € +0,46%  08:04
Berlin 59,51 € +0,42%  08:08
München 59,52 € +0,34%  08:03
Nasdaq 62,82 $ 0,00%  21.02.17
Stuttgart 59,545 € -0,26%  11:26
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Was war das? 08.08.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...