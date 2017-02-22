Dish Network Turns To Profit In Q4
22.02.17 12:56
dpa-AFX
MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp.
(DISH) reported a turnaround to profit in the fourth quarter despite a slight decline in revenues.
Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Dish was $343 million or $0.70 per share, compared to net loss of $125 million or $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter declined to $3.72 billion from $3.78 billion in the same period last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion.
In the fourth quarter, Dish activated approximately 694,000 gross new Pay-TV subscribers, compared to approximately 661,000 gross new Pay-TV subscribers in the year-ago period. Net Pay-TV subscribers increased by approximately 28,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of approximately 12,000 in the year-ago period.
The company closed the fourth quarter with 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers, compared to 13.897 million Pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|58,76 €
|58,76 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.02./13:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US25470M1099
|A0NBN0
|59,00 €
|38,49 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|58,76 €
|0,00%
|17.02.17
|Frankfurt
|59,562 €
|+0,56%
|09:05
|Düsseldorf
|59,44 €
|+0,46%
|08:22
|Hamburg
|59,44 €
|+0,46%
|08:04
|Berlin
|59,51 €
|+0,42%
|08:08
|München
|59,52 €
|+0,34%
|08:03
|Nasdaq
|62,82 $
|0,00%
|21.02.17
|Stuttgart
|59,545 €
|-0,26%
|11:26
