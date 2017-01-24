Discover Financial Services Reveals 13% Advance In Q4 Earnings
24.01.17 22:46
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $550 million, or $1.40 per share. This was up from $488 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.36 billion. This was up from $2.21 billion last year.
Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $550 Mln. vs. $488 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.40 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $2.36 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|69,88 $
|69,28 $
|0,60 $
|+0,87%
|24.01./23:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2547091080
|A0MUES
|74,33 $
|42,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|64,83 €
|-4,38%
|17:56
|Berlin
|65,22 €
|+1,01%
|19:35
|NYSE
|69,88 $
|+0,87%
|22:01
|Stuttgart
|65,21 €
|0,00%
|20:41
|Frankfurt
|64,345 €
|-0,94%
|08:04
|München
|63,54 €
|-0,97%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|64,26 €
|-1,29%
|09:10