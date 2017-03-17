Directorate change

Erweiterte Funktionen


ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC - BOARD CHANGE


This announcement includes information required under LR 9.6.


Albion Development VCT PLC ("The Company") wishes to announce that on 17 March 2017, Andrew Phillipps, who has been on the Board since October 2007 has stepped down as Director of the Company with immediate effect.


The Board would like to thank Andrew for his great contribution to the Company over the many years.



17 March 2017


For further information, please contact Patrick Reeve Albion Ventures LLP 0207 601 1850



LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Albion Development VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares via GlobeNewswire



