Directorate change

ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC - BOARD CHANGE

Albion Development VCT PLC ("The Company") wishes to announce that on 17 March 2017, Andrew Phillipps, who has been on the Board since October 2007 has stepped down as Director of the Company with immediate effect.





The Board would like to thank Andrew for his great contribution to the Company over the many years.

17 March 2017

