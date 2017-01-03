3 JANUARY 2017

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company") is pleased to announce that at a board meeting held on 3 January 2017, Simon Devonshire OBE was appointed to the board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Company's audit, nomination and management engagement committees with immediate effect.





Mr Devonshire is aged 49 and has extensive business experience in corporate leadership, financial governance, strategy, communications and sales and marketing. He has a portfolio of business interests including being an entrepreneur in residence at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and a non-executive director of the Student Loans Company. He previously managed the business division of O2 UK for five years and was the founder and a director of Wayra Europe, a world-leading start-up accelerator programme financed by TelefÃ³nica. He was awarded an OBE by Her Majesty the Queen for services to enterprise, enterprise promotion and humanitarian issues, in the 2016 New Year's Honours List.

There are no disclosures to be made under paragraph 9.6.13(1)-(6) of the Listing Rules in relation to Mr Devonshire's appointment.

Enquiries:

Christopher Mellor, Company Secretary - 0191 244 6000 Website: www.nvm.co.uk

