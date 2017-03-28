Erweiterte Funktionen


Director/PDMR Shareholding




28.03.17 13:07
dpa-AFX


Crown Place VCT PLC (the "Company") Director/PDMR Transaction



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 

|                                    |                                         |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|a) Name                             |Penelope Freer                           |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|                                    |                                         |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|2  Reason for notification          |                                         |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|                                    |                                         |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|a) Position/status                  |PDMR/Director                            |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|                                    |                                         |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|b) Initial notification/Amendment   |Initial notification                     |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|                                    |                                         |
+--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|  |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction    |
|3)|platform,                                                                  |
|  |                                                                           |
|  |auctioneer or auction monitor                                              |
+--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|                                    |                                         |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|a) Name                             |Crown Place VCT PLC                      |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|                                    |                                         |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|b) LEI                              |213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68                     |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 instrument; | | | | (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where | |  transactions have been conducted | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|                                    |                                         |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|   Description of the               |Ordinary shares of                       |
|   financial instrument, type       |nominal value 10 pence                   |
|a) of instrument                    |each                                     |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|   Identification code              |GB0002577434                             |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|                                    |Issue of Shares under Non-Prospectus     |
|b) Nature of the transaction        |offer                                    |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|                                    |                                         |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)           |         Price          Volume   Amount  |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------+------+----------+ 
|                                    |        £0.308         |32,467|£10.000.00|
+------------------------------------+-----------------------+------+----------+ 
|d) Aggregated information           |                       |      |          |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------+------+----------+ 
|                                    |                       |      |          |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------+------+----------+ 
|   - Aggregated volume              |                       |32,467|£10.000.00|
+------------------------------------+-----------------------+------+----------+ 
|                                    |                                         |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|e) Date of the transaction          |28 March 2017                            |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|                                    |                                         |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ 
|f) Place of the transaction         |London Stock Exchange                    |
+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:


Albion Ventures LLP - Company Secretary


Date of notification


28 March 2017




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Crown Place VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0EQ77257743R9


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


