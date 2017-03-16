Director/PDMR Shareholding

Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), today notified the Company that today, 16 March 2017, it reinvested dividends paid on shares held through the Plan to purchase additional ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in the capital of the Company ("Dividend Shares") on behalf of the following persons discharging managerial responsibility.





The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of Dividend Shares purchased on 16 March 2017 through reinvestment of dividends under the Plan.

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Martin Griffiths |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Chief Executive |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of| | | |the above named person by Yorkshire| | | |Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the| | | |Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and| | | |Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc| | | |2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"),| | | |through the reinvestment of dividends| | | |paid on shares held under the Plan. |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) |

| |Dividend Shares |GBP 2.0208|67 |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume |Aggregated volume: 67 | | |- Price |GBP 135.39 | | | | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-16 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Ross Paterson |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Finance Director |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of| | | |the above named person by Yorkshire| | | |Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the| | | |Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and| | | |Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc| | | |2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"),| | | |through the reinvestment of dividends| | | |paid on shares held under the Plan. |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) |

| |Dividend Shares |GBP 2.0208|67 |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume |Aggregated volume: 67 | | |- Price |GBP 135.39 | | | | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-16 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary

01738 442111

16 March 2017

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Stagecoach Group PLC via GlobeNewswire

A0MK9VB6YTLS9R84

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM