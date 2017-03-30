Erweiterte Funktionen



Director/PDMR Shareholding




30.03.17 08:16
dpa-AFX


Stagecoach Group plc: Director/PDMR shareholding


30 March 2017


Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") was yesterday notified of transactions in the holding structure by which Ann Gloag (a director of the Company) holds her and her family's interests in the Company's ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").


Such Ordinary Shares are held by HGT Finance A Limited ("HGT A"). The number of Ordinary Shares held by HGT A (as more particularly described in the Company's announcement of 5 March 2015) has not changed. Furthermore, Ann Gloag will continue to exercise the voting rights in connection with the Ordinary Shares owned by HGT A through her membership of the board of HGT A and her shareholding in, and membership of the board of, Gloag Investments Group Limited, which is the holding company of HGT A.


Accordingly, there has been no change to either (a) the aggregate number of Ordinary Shares in which Ann Gloag and persons closely associated have an interest; or (b) the number of voting rights exercisable by Ann Gloag (as determined in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules).


However, the ultimate economic individual interests of Ann Gloag and certain persons closely associated with her in the Ordinary Shares have changed.  The table set out below shows such changes in ultimate economic interests in Ordinary Shares and further details are set out in the notifications set out at the end of this announcement (which are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation).


For further information, please contact:


Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com Mike Vaux, Company Secretary 01783 442111


Changes in the ultimate economic interests in Ordinary Shares


+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 

|                                         |Change    in    ultimate    economic|
|                                         |interests in Ordinary Shares        |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Ann Gloag and persons closely associated | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|Ann Gloag                                |Decrease      from     54,320,581 to|
|                                         |51,095,157                          |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|David McLeary                            |Decrease from 112,134 to 87,502     |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|The  Gloag No.  5 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 141,024 to 112,503    |
|as  Ann Gloag's Trust  for Peter Gathirwa|                                    |
|Gloag formerly known as Ann Gloag's Trust|                                    |
|for Peter Gathirwa)                      |                                    |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|The  Gloag No.  8 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 998,219 to 775,021    |
|as The Gloag Boys' Trust)                |                                    |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|The  Gloag No.  4 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 2,235,559 to 1,737,548|
|as Pamela Gloag's Liferent Trust)        |                                    |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|The  Gloag No.  9 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 1,389,400 to 1,081,280|
|as Sarah McCleary's Liferent Trust)      |                                    |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|The  Gloag No.  1 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 1,389,400 to 1,081,280|
|as  The  Ann  Gloag Grandchildren's Trust|                                    |
|formerly   known   as   The   Ann   Gloag|                                    |
|Children's Trust)                        |                                    |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|The  Gloag No.  6 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 1,361,194 to 1,056,279|
|as Peter McCleary's Liferent Trust)      |                                    |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|The  Gloag No.  2 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 554,210 to 431,262    |
|as Andrew McCleary's Trust formerly known|                                    |
|as Ann Gloag's 2008 Discretionary Trust) |                                    |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ 
|Ann Heron Gloag Settlement               |Increase from nil to 5,043,889      |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+









Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons


+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Ann Gloag                              |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director  |
|  |                                   |of the Company                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |This is an initial notification        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Stagecoach Group plc                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary shares of 125/228p            |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                     |
|  |Identification code                |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |No    Ordinary    Shares    have   been|
|  |                                   |transferred   as   a   result   of  the|
|  |                                   |transactions.   However,  the  ultimate|
|  |                                   |economic   interest   in  the  Ordinary|
|  |                                   |Shares  of the  person subject  to this|
|  |                                   |announcement    has    decreased   from|
|  |                                   |54,320,581 Ordinary      Shares      to|
|  |                                   |51,095,157 Ordinary Shares.            |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |                                   |The  calculation  of  certain values in|
|  |                                   |connection  with the  transactions have|
|  |                                   |been  carried out  by reference  to the|
|  |                                   |average  closing  share  price  of  the|
|  |                                   |Ordinary  Shares  on  the three dealing|
|  |                                   |days  prior to (and including) 24 March|
|  |                                   |2017.                                  |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |Ordinary Shares                    |GBP1.995|3,225,424                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |Not applicable                         |
|  |- Aggregated volume                |                                       |
|  |- Price                            |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |2017-03-29                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |XLON                                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+





+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |David McLeary (being a person closely  |
|  |                                   |associated with Ann Gloag)             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director  |
|  |                                   |of the Company                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |This is an initial notification        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Stagecoach Group plc                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary shares of 125/228p            |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                     |
|  |Identification code                |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |No    Ordinary    Shares    have   been|
|  |                                   |transferred   as   a   result   of  the|
|  |                                   |transactions.   However,  the  ultimate|
|  |                                   |economic   interest   in  the  Ordinary|
|  |                                   |Shares  of the  person subject  to this|
|  |                                   |announcement    has    decreased   from|
|  |                                   |112,134 Ordinary   Shares   to  87,502 |
|  |                                   |Ordinary Shares.                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |                                   |The  calculation  of  certain values in|
|  |                                   |connection  with the  transactions have|
|  |                                   |been  carried out  by reference  to the|
|  |                                   |average  closing  share  price  of  the|
|  |                                   |Ordinary  Shares  on  the three dealing|
|  |                                   |days  prior to (and including) 24 March|
|  |                                   |2017.                                  |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |Ordinary Shares                    |GBP1.995|24,632                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |Not applicable                         |
|  |- Aggregated volume                |                                       |
|  |- Price                            |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |2017-03-29                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |XLON                                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+





+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |The Gloag No. 5 Trust (previously known|
|  |                                   |as Ann Gloag's Trust for Peter Gathirwa|
|  |                                   |Gloag formerly known as Ann Gloag's    |
|  |                                   |Trust for Peter Gathirwa) (being a     |
|  |                                   |person closely associated with Ann     |
|  |                                   |Gloag)                                 |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director  |
|  |                                   |of the Company                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |This is an initial notification        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Stagecoach Group plc                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary shares of 125/228p            |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                     |
|  |Identification code                |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |No    Ordinary    Shares    have   been|
|  |                                   |transferred   as   a   result   of  the|
|  |                                   |transactions.   However,  the  ultimate|
|  |                                   |economic   interest   in  the  Ordinary|
|  |                                   |Shares  of the  person subject  to this|
|  |                                   |announcement    has    decreased   from|
|  |                                   |141,024 Ordinary   Shares  to  112,503 |
|  |                                   |Ordinary Shares.                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |                                   |The  calculation  of  certain values in|
|  |                                   |connection  with the  transactions have|
|  |                                   |been  carried out  by reference  to the|
|  |                                   |average  closing  share  price  of  the|
|  |                                   |Ordinary  Shares  on  the three dealing|
|  |                                   |days  prior to (and including) 24 March|
|  |                                   |2017.                                  |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |Ordinary Shares                    |GBP1.995|28,521                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |Not applicable                         |
|  |- Aggregated volume                |                                       |
|  |- Price                            |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |2017-03-29                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |XLON                                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+





+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |The Gloag No. 8 Trust (previously known|
|  |                                   |as The Gloag Boys' Trust) (being a     |
|  |                                   |person closely associated with Ann     |
|  |                                   |Gloag)                                 |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director  |
|  |                                   |of the Company                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |This is an initial notification        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Stagecoach Group plc                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary shares of 125/228p            |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                     |
|  |Identification code                |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |No    Ordinary    Shares    have   been|
|  |                                   |transferred   as   a   result   of  the|
|  |                                   |transactions.   However,  the  ultimate|
|  |                                   |economic   interest   in  the  Ordinary|
|  |                                   |Shares  of the  person subject  to this|
|  |                                   |announcement    has    decreased   from|
|  |                                   |998,219 Ordinary   Shares  to  775,021 |
|  |                                   |Ordinary Shares.                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |                                   |The  calculation  of  certain values in|
|  |                                   |connection  with the  transactions have|
|  |                                   |been  carried out  by reference  to the|
|  |                                   |average  closing  share  price  of  the|
|  |                                   |Ordinary  Shares  on  the three dealing|
|  |                                   |days  prior to (and including) 24 March|
|  |                                   |2017.                                  |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |Ordinary Shares                    |GBP1.995|223,198                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |Not applicable                         |
|  |- Aggregated volume                |                                       |
|  |- Price                            |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |2017-03-29                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |XLON                                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+





+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |The Gloag No. 4 Trust (previously known|
|  |                                   |as Pamela Gloag's Liferent Trust)      |
|  |                                   |(being a person closely associated with|
|  |                                   |Ann Gloag)                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director  |
|  |                                   |of the Company                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |This is an initial notification        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Stagecoach Group plc                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary shares of 125/228p            |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                     |
|  |Identification code                |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |No    Ordinary    Shares    have   been|
|  |                                   |transferred   as   a   result   of  the|
|  |                                   |transactions.   However,  the  ultimate|
|  |                                   |economic   interest   in  the  Ordinary|
|  |                                   |Shares  of the  person subject  to this|
|  |                                   |announcement    has    decreased   from|
|  |                                   |2,235,559 Ordinary Shares to 1,737,548 |
|  |                                   |Ordinary Shares.                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |                                   |The  calculation  of  certain values in|
|  |                                   |connection  with the  transactions have|
|  |                                   |been  carried out  by reference  to the|
|  |                                   |average  closing  share  price  of  the|
|  |                                   |Ordinary  Shares  on  the three dealing|
|  |                                   |days  prior to (and including) 24 March|
|  |                                   |2017.                                  |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |Ordinary Shares                    |GBP1.995|498,011                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |Not applicable                         |
|  |- Aggregated volume                |                                       |
|  |- Price                            |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |2017-03-29                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |XLON                                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+





+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |The Gloag No. 9 Trust (previously known|
|  |                                   |as Sarah McCleary's Liferent Trust)    |
|  |                                   |(being a person closely associated with|
|  |                                   |Ann Gloag)                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director  |
|  |                                   |of the Company                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |This is an initial notification        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Stagecoach Group plc                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary shares of 125/228p            |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                     |
|  |Identification code                |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |No    Ordinary    Shares    have   been|
|  |                                   |transferred   as   a   result   of  the|
|  |                                   |transactions.   However,  the  ultimate|
|  |                                   |economic   interest   in  the  Ordinary|
|  |                                   |Shares  of the  person subject  to this|
|  |                                   |announcement    has    decreased   from|
|  |                                   |1,389,400 Ordinary Shares to 1,081,280 |
|  |                                   |Ordinary Shares.                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |                                   |The  calculation  of  certain values in|
|  |                                   |connection  with the  transactions have|
|  |                                   |been  carried out  by reference  to the|
|  |                                   |average  closing  share  price  of  the|
|  |                                   |Ordinary  Shares  on  the three dealing|
|  |                                   |days  prior to (and including) 24 March|
|  |                                   |2017.                                  |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |Ordinary Shares                    |GBP1.995|308,120                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |Not applicable                         |
|  |- Aggregated volume                |                                       |
|  |- Price                            |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |2017-03-29                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |XLON                                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+





+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |The Gloag No. 1 Trust (previously known|
|  |                                   |as The Ann Gloag Grandchildren's Trust |
|  |                                   |formerly known as The Ann Gloag        |
|  |                                   |Children's Trust) (being a person      |
|  |                                   |closely associated with Ann Gloag)     |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director  |
|  |                                   |of the Company                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |This is an initial notification        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Stagecoach Group plc                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary shares of 125/228p            |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                     |
|  |Identification code                |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |No    Ordinary    Shares    have   been|
|  |                                   |transferred   as   a   result   of  the|
|  |                                   |transactions.   However,  the  ultimate|
|  |                                   |economic   interest   in  the  Ordinary|
|  |                                   |Shares  of the  person subject  to this|
|  |                                   |announcement    has    decreased   from|
|  |                                   |1,389,400 Ordinary Shares to 1,081,280 |
|  |                                   |Ordinary Shares.                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |                                   |The  calculation  of  certain values in|
|  |                                   |connection  with the  transactions have|
|  |                                   |been  carried out  by reference  to the|
|  |                                   |average  closing  share  price  of  the|
|  |                                   |Ordinary  Shares  on  the three dealing|
|  |                                   |days  prior to (and including) 24 March|
|  |                                   |2017.                                  |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |Ordinary Shares                    |GBP1.995|308,120                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |Not applicable                         |
|  |- Aggregated volume                |                                       |
|  |- Price                            |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |2017-03-29                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |XLON                                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+





+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |The Gloag No. 6 Trust (previously known|
|  |                                   |as Peter McCleary's Liferent Trust)    |
|  |                                   |(being a person closely associated with|
|  |                                   |Ann Gloag)                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director  |
|  |                                   |of the Company                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |This is an initial notification        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Stagecoach Group plc                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary shares of 125/228p            |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                     |
|  |Identification code                |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |No    Ordinary    Shares    have   been|
|  |                                   |transferred   as   a   result   of  the|
|  |                                   |transactions.   However,  the  ultimate|
|  |                                   |economic   interest   in  the  Ordinary|
|  |                                   |Shares  of the  person subject  to this|
|  |                                   |announcement    has    decreased   from|
|  |                                   |1,361,194 Ordinary Shares to 1,056,279 |
|  |                                   |Ordinary Shares.                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |                                   |The  calculation  of  certain values in|
|  |                                   |connection  with the  transactions have|
|  |                                   |been  carried out  by reference  to the|
|  |                                   |average  closing  share  price  of  the|
|  |                                   |Ordinary  Shares  on  the three dealing|
|  |                                   |days  prior to (and including) 24 March|
|  |                                   |2017.                                  |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |Ordinary Shares                    |GBP1.995|304,915                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |Not applicable                         |
|  |- Aggregated volume                |                                       |
|  |- Price                            |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |2017-03-29                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |XLON                                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+





+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |The Gloag No. 2 Trust (previously known|
|  |                                   |as Andrew McCleary's Trust formerly    |
|  |                                   |known as Ann Gloag's 2008 Discretionary|
|  |                                   |Trust) (being a person closely         |
|  |                                   |associated with Ann Gloag)             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director  |
|  |                                   |of the Company                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |This is an initial notification        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Stagecoach Group plc                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary shares of 125/228p            |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                     |
|  |Identification code                |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |No    Ordinary    Shares    have   been|
|  |                                   |transferred   as   a   result   of  the|
|  |                                   |transactions.   However,  the  ultimate|
|  |                                   |economic   interest   in  the  Ordinary|
|  |                                   |Shares  of the  person subject  to this|
|  |                                   |announcement    has    decreased   from|
|  |                                   |554,210 Ordinary   Shares  to  431,262 |
|  |                                   |Ordinary Shares.                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |                                   |The  calculation  of  certain values in|
|  |                                   |connection  with the  transactions have|
|  |                                   |been  carried out  by reference  to the|
|  |                                   |average  closing  share  price  of  the|
|  |                                   |Ordinary  Shares  on  the three dealing|
|  |                                   |days  prior to (and including) 24 March|
|  |                                   |2017.                                  |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |Ordinary Shares                    |GBP1.995|122,948                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |Not applicable                         |
|  |- Aggregated volume                |                                       |
|  |- Price                            |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |2017-03-29                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |XLON                                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+





+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Ann Heron Gloag Settlement (being a    |
|  |                                   |person closely associated with Ann     |
|  |                                   |Gloag)                                 |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director  |
|  |                                   |of the Company                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |This is an initial notification        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Stagecoach Group plc                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary shares of 125/228p            |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                     |
|  |Identification code                |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |No    Ordinary    Shares    have   been|
|  |                                   |transferred   as   a   result   of  the|
|  |                                   |transactions.   However,  the  ultimate|
|  |                                   |economic   interest   in  the  Ordinary|
|  |                                   |Shares  of the  person subject  to this|
|  |                                   |announcement  has  increased  from  nil|
|  |                                   |Ordinary  Shares  to 5,043,889 Ordinary|
|  |                                   |Shares.                                |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |                                   |The  calculation  of  certain values in|
|  |                                   |connection  with the  transactions have|
|  |                                   |been  carried out  by reference  to the|
|  |                                   |average  closing  share  price  of  the|
|  |                                   |Ordinary  Shares  on  the three dealing|
|  |                                   |days  prior to (and including) 24 March|
|  |                                   |2017.                                  |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |Ordinary Shares                    |GBP1.995|5,043,889                     |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |Not applicable                         |
|  |- Aggregated volume                |                                       |
|  |- Price                            |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |2017-03-29                             |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |XLON                                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Stagecoach Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MK9VB6YTLS9R4


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
12.203 plus
+0,44%
2,42 plus
+0,21%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
798 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 21.03.17
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...