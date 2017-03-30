Stagecoach Group plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

30 March 2017

Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") was yesterday notified of transactions in the holding structure by which Ann Gloag (a director of the Company) holds her and her family's interests in the Company's ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").





Such Ordinary Shares are held by HGT Finance A Limited ("HGT A"). The number of Ordinary Shares held by HGT A (as more particularly described in the Company's announcement of 5 March 2015) has not changed. Furthermore, Ann Gloag will continue to exercise the voting rights in connection with the Ordinary Shares owned by HGT A through her membership of the board of HGT A and her shareholding in, and membership of the board of, Gloag Investments Group Limited, which is the holding company of HGT A.

Accordingly, there has been no change to either (a) the aggregate number of Ordinary Shares in which Ann Gloag and persons closely associated have an interest; or (b) the number of voting rights exercisable by Ann Gloag (as determined in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules).

However, the ultimate economic individual interests of Ann Gloag and certain persons closely associated with her in the Ordinary Shares have changed. The table set out below shows such changes in ultimate economic interests in Ordinary Shares and further details are set out in the notifications set out at the end of this announcement (which are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation).

Changes in the ultimate economic interests in Ordinary Shares

| |Change in ultimate economic| | |interests in Ordinary Shares |

|Ann Gloag |Decrease from 54,320,581 to| | |51,095,157 |

|David McLeary |Decrease from 112,134 to 87,502 |

|The Gloag No. 5 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 141,024 to 112,503 | |as Ann Gloag's Trust for Peter Gathirwa| | |Gloag formerly known as Ann Gloag's Trust| | |for Peter Gathirwa) | |

|The Gloag No. 8 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 998,219 to 775,021 | |as The Gloag Boys' Trust) | |

|The Gloag No. 4 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 2,235,559 to 1,737,548| |as Pamela Gloag's Liferent Trust) | |

|The Gloag No. 9 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 1,389,400 to 1,081,280| |as Sarah McCleary's Liferent Trust) | |

|The Gloag No. 1 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 1,389,400 to 1,081,280| |as The Ann Gloag Grandchildren's Trust| | |formerly known as The Ann Gloag| | |Children's Trust) | |

|The Gloag No. 6 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 1,361,194 to 1,056,279| |as Peter McCleary's Liferent Trust) | |

|The Gloag No. 2 Trust (previously known|Decrease from 554,210 to 431,262 | |as Andrew McCleary's Trust formerly known| | |as Ann Gloag's 2008 Discretionary Trust) | |

|Ann Heron Gloag Settlement |Increase from nil to 5,043,889 |

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Ann Gloag |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director | | | |of the Company |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |No Ordinary Shares have been| | | |transferred as a result of the| | | |transactions. However, the ultimate| | | |economic interest in the Ordinary| | | |Shares of the person subject to this| | | |announcement has decreased from| | | |54,320,581 Ordinary Shares to| | | |51,095,157 Ordinary Shares. | | | | | | | |The calculation of certain values in| | | |connection with the transactions have| | | |been carried out by reference to the| | | |average closing share price of the| | | |Ordinary Shares on the three dealing| | | |days prior to (and including) 24 March| | | |2017. | | | | |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| |Ordinary Shares |GBP1.995|3,225,424 |

|d)|Aggregated information |Not applicable | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-29 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |David McLeary (being a person closely | | | |associated with Ann Gloag) |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director | | | |of the Company |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |No Ordinary Shares have been| | | |transferred as a result of the| | | |transactions. However, the ultimate| | | |economic interest in the Ordinary| | | |Shares of the person subject to this| | | |announcement has decreased from| | | |112,134 Ordinary Shares to 87,502 | | | |Ordinary Shares. | | | | | | | |The calculation of certain values in| | | |connection with the transactions have| | | |been carried out by reference to the| | | |average closing share price of the| | | |Ordinary Shares on the three dealing| | | |days prior to (and including) 24 March| | | |2017. | | | | |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| |Ordinary Shares |GBP1.995|24,632 |

|d)|Aggregated information |Not applicable | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-29 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |The Gloag No. 5 Trust (previously known| | | |as Ann Gloag's Trust for Peter Gathirwa| | | |Gloag formerly known as Ann Gloag's | | | |Trust for Peter Gathirwa) (being a | | | |person closely associated with Ann | | | |Gloag) |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director | | | |of the Company |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |No Ordinary Shares have been| | | |transferred as a result of the| | | |transactions. However, the ultimate| | | |economic interest in the Ordinary| | | |Shares of the person subject to this| | | |announcement has decreased from| | | |141,024 Ordinary Shares to 112,503 | | | |Ordinary Shares. | | | | | | | |The calculation of certain values in| | | |connection with the transactions have| | | |been carried out by reference to the| | | |average closing share price of the| | | |Ordinary Shares on the three dealing| | | |days prior to (and including) 24 March| | | |2017. | | | | |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| |Ordinary Shares |GBP1.995|28,521 |

|d)|Aggregated information |Not applicable | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-29 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |The Gloag No. 8 Trust (previously known| | | |as The Gloag Boys' Trust) (being a | | | |person closely associated with Ann | | | |Gloag) |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director | | | |of the Company |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |No Ordinary Shares have been| | | |transferred as a result of the| | | |transactions. However, the ultimate| | | |economic interest in the Ordinary| | | |Shares of the person subject to this| | | |announcement has decreased from| | | |998,219 Ordinary Shares to 775,021 | | | |Ordinary Shares. | | | | | | | |The calculation of certain values in| | | |connection with the transactions have| | | |been carried out by reference to the| | | |average closing share price of the| | | |Ordinary Shares on the three dealing| | | |days prior to (and including) 24 March| | | |2017. | | | | |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| |Ordinary Shares |GBP1.995|223,198 |

|d)|Aggregated information |Not applicable | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-29 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |The Gloag No. 4 Trust (previously known| | | |as Pamela Gloag's Liferent Trust) | | | |(being a person closely associated with| | | |Ann Gloag) |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director | | | |of the Company |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |No Ordinary Shares have been| | | |transferred as a result of the| | | |transactions. However, the ultimate| | | |economic interest in the Ordinary| | | |Shares of the person subject to this| | | |announcement has decreased from| | | |2,235,559 Ordinary Shares to 1,737,548 | | | |Ordinary Shares. | | | | | | | |The calculation of certain values in| | | |connection with the transactions have| | | |been carried out by reference to the| | | |average closing share price of the| | | |Ordinary Shares on the three dealing| | | |days prior to (and including) 24 March| | | |2017. | | | | |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| |Ordinary Shares |GBP1.995|498,011 |

|d)|Aggregated information |Not applicable | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-29 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |The Gloag No. 9 Trust (previously known| | | |as Sarah McCleary's Liferent Trust) | | | |(being a person closely associated with| | | |Ann Gloag) |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director | | | |of the Company |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |No Ordinary Shares have been| | | |transferred as a result of the| | | |transactions. However, the ultimate| | | |economic interest in the Ordinary| | | |Shares of the person subject to this| | | |announcement has decreased from| | | |1,389,400 Ordinary Shares to 1,081,280 | | | |Ordinary Shares. | | | | | | | |The calculation of certain values in| | | |connection with the transactions have| | | |been carried out by reference to the| | | |average closing share price of the| | | |Ordinary Shares on the three dealing| | | |days prior to (and including) 24 March| | | |2017. | | | | |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| |Ordinary Shares |GBP1.995|308,120 |

|d)|Aggregated information |Not applicable | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-29 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |The Gloag No. 1 Trust (previously known| | | |as The Ann Gloag Grandchildren's Trust | | | |formerly known as The Ann Gloag | | | |Children's Trust) (being a person | | | |closely associated with Ann Gloag) |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director | | | |of the Company |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |No Ordinary Shares have been| | | |transferred as a result of the| | | |transactions. However, the ultimate| | | |economic interest in the Ordinary| | | |Shares of the person subject to this| | | |announcement has decreased from| | | |1,389,400 Ordinary Shares to 1,081,280 | | | |Ordinary Shares. | | | | | | | |The calculation of certain values in| | | |connection with the transactions have| | | |been carried out by reference to the| | | |average closing share price of the| | | |Ordinary Shares on the three dealing| | | |days prior to (and including) 24 March| | | |2017. | | | | |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| |Ordinary Shares |GBP1.995|308,120 |

|d)|Aggregated information |Not applicable | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-29 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |The Gloag No. 6 Trust (previously known| | | |as Peter McCleary's Liferent Trust) | | | |(being a person closely associated with| | | |Ann Gloag) |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director | | | |of the Company |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |No Ordinary Shares have been| | | |transferred as a result of the| | | |transactions. However, the ultimate| | | |economic interest in the Ordinary| | | |Shares of the person subject to this| | | |announcement has decreased from| | | |1,361,194 Ordinary Shares to 1,056,279 | | | |Ordinary Shares. | | | | | | | |The calculation of certain values in| | | |connection with the transactions have| | | |been carried out by reference to the| | | |average closing share price of the| | | |Ordinary Shares on the three dealing| | | |days prior to (and including) 24 March| | | |2017. | | | | |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| |Ordinary Shares |GBP1.995|304,915 |

|d)|Aggregated information |Not applicable | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-29 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |The Gloag No. 2 Trust (previously known| | | |as Andrew McCleary's Trust formerly | | | |known as Ann Gloag's 2008 Discretionary| | | |Trust) (being a person closely | | | |associated with Ann Gloag) |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director | | | |of the Company |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |No Ordinary Shares have been| | | |transferred as a result of the| | | |transactions. However, the ultimate| | | |economic interest in the Ordinary| | | |Shares of the person subject to this| | | |announcement has decreased from| | | |554,210 Ordinary Shares to 431,262 | | | |Ordinary Shares. | | | | | | | |The calculation of certain values in| | | |connection with the transactions have| | | |been carried out by reference to the| | | |average closing share price of the| | | |Ordinary Shares on the three dealing| | | |days prior to (and including) 24 March| | | |2017. | | | | |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| |Ordinary Shares |GBP1.995|122,948 |

|d)|Aggregated information |Not applicable | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-29 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Ann Heron Gloag Settlement (being a | | | |person closely associated with Ann | | | |Gloag) |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Ann Gloag is a Non-executive Director | | | |of the Company |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc |

|b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |No Ordinary Shares have been| | | |transferred as a result of the| | | |transactions. However, the ultimate| | | |economic interest in the Ordinary| | | |Shares of the person subject to this| | | |announcement has increased from nil| | | |Ordinary Shares to 5,043,889 Ordinary| | | |Shares. | | | | | | | |The calculation of certain values in| | | |connection with the transactions have| | | |been carried out by reference to the| | | |average closing share price of the| | | |Ordinary Shares on the three dealing| | | |days prior to (and including) 24 March| | | |2017. | | | | |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| |Ordinary Shares |GBP1.995|5,043,889 |

|d)|Aggregated information |Not applicable | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |2017-03-29 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

