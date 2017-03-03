Erweiterte Funktionen



Director/PDMR Shareholding




03.03.17 18:17
dpa-AFX


Stagecoach Group plc


Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons


On 3 March 2017, Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), notified the Company that it purchased on 3 March 2017, ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in the capital of the Company on behalf of, and awarded matching shares to, the following persons discharging managerial responsibility.


The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of shares purchased and number of matching shares awarded under the Plan on 3 March 2017.




+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                              |Martin Griffiths                        |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                   |Chief Executive                         |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment   |This is an initial notification         |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                              |Stagecoach Group plc                    |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                               |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                    |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial      |Ordinary shares of 125/228p             |
|  |instrument, type of instrument    |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                      |
|  |Identification code               |                                        |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction         |Partnership  shares purchased  on behalf|
|  |                                  |of,  and matching shares awarded to, the|
|  |                                  |above named person by Yorkshire Building|
|  |                                  |Society  (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee|
|  |                                  |of  the Company's HM Revenue and Customs|
|  |                                  |approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share|
|  |                                  |Incentive Plan.                         |
+--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)            |Price(s)  |Volume(s)                    |
+--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ 
|  |Partnership shares                |GBP 2.0729|73                           |
+--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ 
|  |Matching shares                   |GBP 0.00  |8                            |
+--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ 
|  |                                  |                                        |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information            |                                        |
|  |- Aggregated volume               |Aggregated volume: 81                   |
|  |- Price                           |GBP 1.868                               |
|  |                                  |                                        |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction           |2017-03-03                              |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction          |XLON                                    |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+





+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person       |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                              |Ross Paterson                           |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                   |Finance Director                        |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment   |This is an initial notification         |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                              |Stagecoach Group plc                    |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                               |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07                    |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial      |Ordinary shares of 125/228p             |
|  |instrument, type of instrument    |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95                      |
|  |Identification code               |                                        |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction         |Partnership  shares purchased  on behalf|
|  |                                  |of,  and matching shares awarded to, the|
|  |                                  |above named person by Yorkshire Building|
|  |                                  |Society  (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee|
|  |                                  |of  the Company's HM Revenue and Customs|
|  |                                  |approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share|
|  |                                  |Incentive Plan.                         |
+--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)            |Price(s)  |Volume(s)                    |
+--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ 
|  |Partnership shares                |GBP 2.0729|73                           |
+--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ 
|  |Matching shares                   |GBP 0.00  |8                            |
+--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ 
|  |                                  |                                        |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information            |                                        |
|  |- Aggregated volume               |Aggregated volume: 81                   |
|  |- Price                           |GBP 1.868                               |
|  |                                  |                                        |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction           |2017-03-03                              |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction          |XLON                                    |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



For further information, please contact:


Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com


Mike Vaux, Company Secretary


01738 442111


3 March 2017





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Stagecoach Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MK9VB6YTLS9R45


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Revolutionäre Clean Technology senkt Emissionen auf null!
Großaufträge und Vertriebsdeals in Kürze - 333% Biomasse-Aktientip!  
 
Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,324 € 2,321 € 0,003 € +0,13% 03.03./20:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B6YTLS95 A1JKFH 2,67 € 2,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 2,324 € +0,13%  08:09
Düsseldorf 2,385 € -0,25%  08:09
Frankfurt 2,384 € -0,25%  08:02
Berlin 2,415 € -0,98%  18:25
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Führender Petrolithium Explorer entsteht! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...