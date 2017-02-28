Erweiterte Funktionen


Director/PDMR Shareholding




28.02.17 16:27
dpa-AFX


Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") Director/PDMR Transaction



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 

|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a) Name                              |Patrick Reeve                           |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|2  Reason for notification           |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a) Position/status                   |PDMR/Director                           |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|b) Initial notification/Amendment    |Initial notification                    |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|  |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction    |
|3)|platform,                                                                  |
|  |                                                                           |
|  |auctioneer or auction monitor                                              |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a) Name                              |Albion Enterprise VCT PLC               |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|b) LEI                               |213800OVSRDHRJBMO720                    |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 instrument; | | | | (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where | |  transactions have been conducted | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|   Description of the                |Ordinary shares of                      |
|   financial instrument, type        |nominal value 1 penny                   |
|a) of instrument                     |each                                    |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
|                                     |                                        |
|   Identification code               |GB00B1G3LR35                            |
|                                     |                                        |
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |Issue of Shares under the Dividend      |
|b) Nature of the transaction         |Reinvestment Scheme                     |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)            |         Price           Volume  Amount |
+-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ 
|                                     |        £0.9744         |  1809|£1762.69|
+-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ 
|d) Aggregated information            |                        |      |        |
+-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ 
|                                     |                        |      |        |
+-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ 
|   - Aggregated volume               |                        |  1809|£1762.69|
+-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|e) Date of the transaction           |28-Feb-17                               |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|f) Place of the transaction          |London Stock Exchange                   |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:


Albion Ventures LLP - Company Secretary


Date of notification


28 February 2017





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV39B1G3LR3R38


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:46 , dpa-AFX
EU-Kommissionschef Juncker stellt Grundsatzpa [...]
17:36 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 7. März 2 [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 1. März 201 [...]
17:30 , dpa-AFX
Merck KGaA, Pfizer: FDA Accepts For Priorit [...]
17:24 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Result of General Meetin [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...