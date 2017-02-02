Director/PDMR Shareholding

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company") Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.





+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



| | |

|a) Name |Robin Field |

| | |

|2 Reason for notification | |

| | |

|a) Position/status |PDMR/Director |

| | |

|b) Initial notification/Amendment|Initial notification |

| | |

| |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction | |3)|platform, | | | | | |auctioneer or auction monitor |

| | |

|a) Name |Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC |

| | |

|b) LEI |213800DK8H27QY3J5R45 |

| | |

| Description of the |Ordinary shares of | | financial instrument, |nominal value 1 penny | |a) type of instrument |each |

| Identification code |GB0007174294 | | | | | | |

| Nature of the |Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs | |b) transaction |Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017 |

| | |

|c) Price(s) and volume(s) | Price Volume Amount |

| | £0.209 |71,770| £15,000.00 |

|d) Aggregated information | | | |

| | | | |

| - Aggregated volume | |71,770| £15,000.00 |

| | |

|e) Date of the transaction |31 January 2017 |

| | |

| Place of the | | |f) transaction |London Stock Exchange |

+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 instrument; | | | | (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where | | transactions have been conducted | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+---------------------+------+---------------++---------------------------------+---------------------+------+---------------++---------------------------------+---------------------+------+---------------++---------------------------------+---------------------+------+---------------++---------------------------------+---------------------+------+---------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Ventures LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

2 February 2017

