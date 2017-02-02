Director/PDMR Shareholding

Erweiterte Funktionen


Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company") Director/PDMR Transaction



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 

|                                 |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|a) Name                          |Robin Field                                 |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|                                 |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|2  Reason for notification       |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|                                 |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|a) Position/status               |PDMR/Director                               |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|                                 |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|b) Initial notification/Amendment|Initial notification                        |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|                                 |                                            |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|  |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction    |
|3)|platform,                                                                  |
|  |                                                                           |
|  |auctioneer or auction monitor                                              |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|                                 |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|a) Name                          |Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC                     |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|                                 |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|b) LEI                           |213800DK8H27QY3J5R45                        |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 instrument; | | | | (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where | |  transactions have been conducted | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|                                 |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|   Description of the            |Ordinary shares of                          |
|   financial instrument,         |nominal value 1 penny                       |
|a) type of instrument            |each                                        |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|   Identification code           |GB0007174294                                |
|                                 |                                            |
|                                 |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|   Nature of the                 |Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs       |
|b) transaction                   |Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017          |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|                                 |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)        |        Price         Volume     Amount     |
+---------------------------------+---------------------+------+---------------+ 
|                                 |       £0.209        |71,770|  £15,000.00   |
+---------------------------------+---------------------+------+---------------+ 
|d) Aggregated information        |                     |      |               |
+---------------------------------+---------------------+------+---------------+ 
|                                 |                     |      |               |
+---------------------------------+---------------------+------+---------------+ 
|   - Aggregated volume           |                     |71,770|  £15,000.00   |
+---------------------------------+---------------------+------+---------------+ 
|                                 |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|e) Date of the transaction       |31 January 2017                             |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|                                 |                                            |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|   Place of the                  |                                            |
|f) transaction                   |London Stock Exchange                       |
+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:


Albion Ventures LLP - Company Secretary


Date of notification


2 February 2017





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



0717429R30


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


