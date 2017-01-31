Erweiterte Funktionen


Director/PDMR Shareholding




31.01.17 10:17
dpa-AFX


Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") Director/PDMR Transaction



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 

|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a) Name                              |Patrick Reeve                           |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|2  Reason for notification           |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|a) Position/status                   |PDMR/Director                           |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|b) Initial notification/Amendment    |Initial notification                    |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|  |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction    |
|3)|platform,                                                                  |
|  |                                                                           |
|  |auctioneer or auction monitor                                              |
+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |Albion Technology & General             |
|a) Name                              | VCT PLC                                |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|b) LEI                               |213800TKJUY376H3KN16                    |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 instrument; | | | | (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where | |  transactions have been conducted | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|   Description of the                |Ordinary shares of                      |
|   financial instrument, type        |nominal value 1 penny                   |
|a) of instrument                     |each                                    |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
|                                     |                                        |
|   Identification code               |GB0005581672                            |
|                                     |                                        |
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |Issue of Shares under the Dividend      |
|b) Nature of the transaction         |Reinvestment Scheme                     |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)            |         Price           Volume  Amount |
+-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ 
|                                     |        £0.6875         |  5991|£4118.81|
+-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ 
|d) Aggregated information            |                        |      |        |
+-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ 
|                                     |                        |      |        |
+-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ 
|   - Aggregated volume               |                        |  5991|£4118.81|
+-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|e) Date of the transaction           |31-Jan-17                               |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|                                     |                                        |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ 
|f) Place of the transaction          |London Stock Exchange                   |
+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:


Albion Ventures LLP - Company Secretary


Date of notification


31 January 2017





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares via GlobeNewswire



0558167R26


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:09 , dpa-AFX
Indische IT-Aktien fallen nach Bericht über US [...]
14:06 , dpa-AFX
Zimmer Biomet Issues 2017 Sales & Earnings [...]
14:04 , dpa-AFX
United Parcel Service Q4 Earnings Rise 1%
14:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: LEGO GmbH / LEGO GmbH zieht positi [...]
14:01 , dpa-AFX
Waddell & Reed Financial Investment Earnings [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...