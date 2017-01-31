Director/PDMR Shareholding

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.





+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



| | |

|a) Name |Emma Reeve |

| | |

|2 Reason for notification | |

| | |

| |PCA to PDMR/ | |a) Position/status |Patrick Reeve Director |

| | |

|b) Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

| | |

| |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction | |3)|platform, | | | | | |auctioneer or auction monitor |

| | |

| |Albion Technology & General VCT | |a) Name |PLC |

| | |

|b) LEI |213800TKJUY376H3KN16 |

| | |

| Description of the |Ordinary shares of | | financial instrument, type |nominal value 1 penny | |a) of instrument |each |

| | | | | | | Identification code |GB0005581672 | | | | | | |

| |Issue of Shares under the Dividend | |b) Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment Scheme |

| | |

|c) Price(s) and volume(s) | Price Volume Amount |

| | £0.6875 | 202|£138.88|

|d) Aggregated information | | | |

| | | | |

| - Aggregated volume | | 202|£138.88|

| | |

|e) Date of the transaction |31-Jan-17 |

| | |

|f) Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange |

+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 instrument; | | | | (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where | | transactions have been conducted | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+------------------------+-------+-------++-------------------------------------+------------------------+-------+-------++-------------------------------------+------------------------+-------+-------++-------------------------------------+------------------------+-------+-------++-------------------------------------+------------------------+-------+-------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Ventures LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

31 January 2017

