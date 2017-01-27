Director/PDMR Shareholding

27 JANUARY 2017

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMR")

Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company") has been notified that in respect of the interim dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2017 paid on 27 January 2017, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company through his participation in the Company's dividend investment scheme.





+------------+---------------+--------------------+--------------+-------------+



|PDMR |Date acquired |No. of shares |Purchase price|Total current| | | |acquired |per share (£) |shareholding |

|John Waddell|27 January 2017|151 |105.1 |8,094 |

+------------+---------------+--------------------+--------------+-------------++------------+---------------+--------------------+--------------+-------------+

The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below. This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000 Website: www.nvm.co.uk

NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

+----+------+------------------------------+



| a) | Name | John McLaren Ogilvie Waddell |

+----+------+------------------------------+

2 Reason for the notification

+----+---------------------------------+----------------------+



| a) | Position/status | Director |

| b) | Initial notification/ Amendment | Initial Notification |

+----+---------------------------------+----------------------++----+---------------------------------+----------------------+

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

+----+------+----------------------+



| a) | Name | Northern 3 VCT PLC |

| b) | LEI | 213800MWOA6W221PI432 |

+----+------+----------------------++----+------+----------------------+

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+



|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | |Identification code | | | | | | | | | | | | |GB0031152027 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Issue of Ordinary Shares under the | | | |Company's dividend investment scheme |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) 105.1 | | | |Volume(s) 151 |

|d)|Aggregated information |Aggregate price £105.1 | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | |Aggregate volume 151 | | | | | | | |Aggregate total £158.70 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |27 January 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------++--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------++--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------++--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------++--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------++--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

Source: Northern 3 VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire

