Director Declaration

Change in Director's Details


In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Stagecoach Group plc announces that it has been notified that Will Whitehorn has been appointed Senior Independent Director of GVC Holdings PLC, with effect from 23 March 2017. GVC Holdings PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange.


Will Whitehorn continues as Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Stagecoach Group plc.


For further information, please contact:


Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com


Mike Vaux, Company Secretary                                              01738 442111


Steven Stewart, Director of Corporate Communications          07764 774680


23 March 2017




Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,25 € 2,255 € -0,005 € -0,22% 23.03./10:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B6YTLS95 A1JKFH 2,67 € 2,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 2,312 € -0,09%  10:00
Stuttgart 2,25 € -0,22%  08:04
Frankfurt 2,296 € -0,65%  08:04
Düsseldorf 2,296 € -0,73%  08:03
  = Realtime
