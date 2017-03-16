DirecTV Settles Billing Case With Wisconsin

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT&T":

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Complaints on billing offense and insufficient cancellation disclosures related to DirecTV were settled by consent judgement of Department of Justice, Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.





As per the settlement, eligible customers will get $4.25 credit on their bills and further the company will pay $292,500 in fines.

The DoJ instructed DirecTV to change its communication practices with the customers. When there is a price increase, or early termination fee, customers should be alerted through written notices. If the offer comes with an early termination fee, customers will be have the right to cut the service.

DirecTV will pay the credit under the head "WI Settlement Credit."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM