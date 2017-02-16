Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Digital Realty Trust":
 Aktien    


Digital Realty Trust Inc. Reports 13% Advance In Q4 Earnings




16.02.17 22:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc.

(DLR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $232.17 million, or $1.43 per share. This was up from $205.93 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $576.79 million. This was up from $500.44 million last year.


Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $232.17 Mln. vs. $205.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $1.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -Revenue (Q4): $576.79 Mln vs. $500.44 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
103,14 $ 104,43 $ -1,29 $ -1,24% 16.02./23:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2538681030 A0DLFT 113,21 $ 76,93 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		99,58 € 0,00%  15.02.17
Stuttgart 97,982 € 0,00%  18:50
Frankfurt 97,419 € -0,89%  19:50
München 98,73 € -1,12%  08:00
NYSE 103,14 $ -1,24%  22:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...