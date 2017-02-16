Digital Realty Trust Inc. Reports 13% Advance In Q4 Earnings
16.02.17 22:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc.
(DLR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $232.17 million, or $1.43 per share. This was up from $205.93 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $576.79 million. This was up from $500.44 million last year.
Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $232.17 Mln. vs. $205.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $1.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -Revenue (Q4): $576.79 Mln vs. $500.44 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,14 $
|104,43 $
|-1,29 $
|-1,24%
|16.02./23:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2538681030
|A0DLFT
|113,21 $
|76,93 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,58 €
|0,00%
|15.02.17
|Stuttgart
|97,982 €
|0,00%
|18:50
|Frankfurt
|97,419 €
|-0,89%
|19:50
|München
|98,73 €
|-1,12%
|08:00
|NYSE
|103,14 $
|-1,24%
|22:02