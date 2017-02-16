Digital Realty Trust Inc. Reports 13% Advance In Q4 Earnings

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Digital Realty Trust":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc.



(DLR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line totaled $232.17 million, or $1.43 per share. This was up from $205.93 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $576.79 million. This was up from $500.44 million last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $232.17 Mln. vs. $205.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $1.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -Revenue (Q4): $576.79 Mln vs. $500.44 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.3%

