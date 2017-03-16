Erweiterte Funktionen

Diebold
Diebold Nixdorf Plans To Divest Legacy Diebold Business In U.K.




16.03.17 14:12
dpa-AFX


PADERBORN (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

(DBD) said that the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority or CMA has published its official findings in connection with the business combination of Diebold Incorporated and Wincor Nixdorf AG in the U.K.


The CMA has concluded that a structural remedy is required. Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in the U.K. with a potential purchaser. The company believes it can satisfy the CMA's requirements and conclude this transaction as soon as practicable.


Outside the U.K., Diebold Nixdorf continues to implement its multi-year business transformation program, DN2020, which aligns the company around executing common strategies and goals to drive innovation to meet the needs of its customers and deliver shareholder value.


Diebold Nixdorf today reconfirmed the company's previously disclosed financial targets for 2020, including net cost improvement of $200 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $3.501 as the combination benefits clearly outweigh the impact of the planned divestiture of the legacy Diebold business in the U.K.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Werte im Artikel
69,87 plus
+0,59%
28,85 plus
+0,35%
