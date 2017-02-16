Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Diebold":
 Aktien    


Diebold Nixdorf Names Juergen Wunram COO, Board Member




16.02.17 12:30
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD) announced Thursday that Juergen Wunram, senior vice president and chief integration officer, has been appointed as chief operating officer.

Wunram also will join the company's board of directors. In addition, Eckard Heidloff, president of Diebold Nixdorf, is resigning from the company effective March 31.


In his role, Wunram's responsibilities will include integration, IT, security, quality, indirect procurement, the EMEA business, as well as the company's retail business and Aevi subsidiary.


Wunram served as the chief financial officer and COO, and a member of the executive board for Wincor Nixdorf AG, since 2007. In 2013, he was also appointed deputy CEO for the company.


Prior to joining Wincor Nixdorf, Wunram was a director at McKinsey & Company where he served as a consultant since 1992.


Since joining Nixdorf Computer AG in 1983, Heidloff held a series of leadership positions in both the retail and financial self-service businesses. He was appointed CFO and COO for Wincor Nixdorf AG in 2004. In 2007, Heidloff was named the company's president and chief executive officer.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,299 € 27,524 € 0,775 € +2,82% 16.02./14:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2536511031 856244 28,30 € 18,91 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,15 € -0,78%  14:15
Frankfurt 28,299 € +2,82%  09:55
München 28,095 € +2,13%  08:00
Berlin 28,025 € +1,43%  08:00
Xetra 28,10 € 0,00%  15.02.17
NYSE 29,95 $ 0,00%  15.02.17
Stuttgart 27,929 € -0,93%  13:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
103 bin kein kluger Mann aber ich . 14.02.17
  Löschung 01.11.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...