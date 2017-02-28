Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Diebold":
 Aktien    


Diebold Backs FY17 Forecast, Sees Higher Results In 2020




28.02.17 14:01
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD) on Tuesday reaffirmed its full-year 2017 financial guidance.

The company also introduced its multi-year business integration and cost-savings program, named DN2020, and provided key financial targets for 2020.


For 2017, the company continues to expect full-year revenue to be in the range of $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $440 million to $470 million.


The company also expects net loss in the range of $55 million to $30 million, and loss per share of approximately $0.70 to $0.40. Adjusted profit per share is expected between $1.40 and $1.70.


On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.58 per share for the year on revenues of $5.04 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Diebold said its multi-year business integration roadmap, DN2020, will align the company's employees around executing common strategies and goals linked to six key areas over the next three years.


Associated with this program for 2020, the company is targeting a net cost improvement target of $200 million.


Further, ahead, for 2020, Diebold expects revenue of approximately $5.5 billion, operating profit of more than 9 percent, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $650 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $3.502.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,85 $ 31,05 $ -0,20 $ -0,64% 28.02./16:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2536511031 856244 31,40 $ 21,05 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,25 € +0,79%  14:47
Frankfurt 29,155 € +0,27%  09:00
Stuttgart 29,19 € +0,27%  12:23
Xetra 29,145 € +0,24%  15:49
München 29,155 € -0,27%  08:00
Berlin 29,17 € -0,32%  08:00
NYSE 30,85 $ -0,64%  16:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
103 bin kein kluger Mann aber ich . 14.02.17
  Löschung 01.11.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...