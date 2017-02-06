Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Bottom Line Advances 424% In Q4
06.02.17 12:19
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
(DO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $73.06 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $13.93 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 29.5% to $391.87 million. This was down from $555.56 million last year.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $73.06 Mln. vs. $13.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 424.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.10 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 430.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $391.87 Mln vs. $555.56 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -29.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,06 €
|15,67 €
|0,39 €
|+2,49%
|06.02./13:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US25271C1027
|897577
|23,80 €
|13,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,06 €
|+2,49%
|12:09
|Berlin
|15,755 €
|+5,28%
|08:08
|München
|15,735 €
|+5,11%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|15,70 €
|+5,02%
|09:29
|Stuttgart
|16,11 €
|+2,55%
|12:22
|Frankfurt
|16,004 €
|+2,19%
|12:20
|NYSE
|17,06 $
|0,00%
|03.02.17
