Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Bottom Line Advances 424% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.



(DO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $73.06 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $13.93 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 29.5% to $391.87 million. This was down from $555.56 million last year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $73.06 Mln. vs. $13.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 424.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.10 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 430.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $391.87 Mln vs. $555.56 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -29.5%

