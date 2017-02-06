Erweiterte Funktionen



Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Bottom Line Advances 424% In Q4




06.02.17 12:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

(DO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $73.06 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $13.93 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 29.5% to $391.87 million. This was down from $555.56 million last year.


Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $73.06 Mln. vs. $13.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 424.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.10 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 430.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $391.87 Mln vs. $555.56 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -29.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,06 € 15,67 € 0,39 € +2,49% 06.02./13:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US25271C1027 897577 23,80 € 13,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,06 € +2,49%  12:09
Berlin 15,755 € +5,28%  08:08
München 15,735 € +5,11%  08:01
Düsseldorf 15,70 € +5,02%  09:29
Stuttgart 16,11 € +2,55%  12:22
Frankfurt 16,004 € +2,19%  12:20
NYSE 17,06 $ 0,00%  03.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Bodenbildung möglich: Diamond . 07.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...