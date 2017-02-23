Erweiterte Funktionen

Dialog Semiconductor Q4 Profit Edges Down




23.02.17 08:10
dpa-AFX


KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.

PK, DLGS) Thursday reported a slight decline in net profit for the fourth quarter, as revenues slid 8 percent year on year due to lower sales volumes.


For the quarter, the Group's net income edged down 1 percent to $52.1 million and earnings per share slid to 66 cents from last year's 67 cents. On an underlying basis, earnings per share totaled 78 cents, versus 98 cents a year ago.


Operating profit for the period was down 9 percent to $74.2 million, reflecting lower revenues and higher operating expenses.


Revenue for the fourth quarter declined 8 percent to $365 million, due to lower sales volumes, reflecting soft market conditions in the high-end segment of the smartphone market during 2016. Mobile Systems was down 14 percent, while growth in Power Conversion was 25 percent. Connectivity was up 20 percent, and Automotive & Industrial grew 22 percent.


Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company said, based on its current visibility and typical seasonal trends, it expects revenue to be in the range of $255 million - $285 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0059822006 927200 52,35 € 23,21 €
