Dialog Semiconductor Posts Q4 Prelim. Revenue Of $365 Mln
09.01.17 08:16
dpa-AFX
KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.
PK, DLGS) Monday, in its unaudited preliminary fourth-quarter report, posted revenue of about $365 million, slightly above the mid-point of the prior guidance range.
During the fourth quarter, Mobile Systems performed in line with expectations, and Bluetooth low energy and Power Conversion businesses delivered strong year-on-year growth, as projected earlier.
The Group's unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2016 was at $1.198 billion.
In addition, the Group expects an increase in cash and cash equivalents of about $48 million, after $18.5 million relating to the first interim settlement of the second tranche of the share buyback programme. At 31 December 2016 the Company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of about $697 million.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,65 €
|39,30 €
|0,35 €
|+0,89%
|09.01./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0059822006
|927200
|40,90 €
|23,21 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,78 €
|+0,71%
|09:10
|Frankfurt
|39,785 €
|+1,75%
|08:59
|Xetra
|39,65 €
|+0,89%
|09:00
|Stuttgart
|39,30 €
|+0,77%
|08:05
|München
|39,30 €
|+0,55%
|08:00
|Berlin
|39,55 €
|+0,50%
|08:24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|42,26 $
|+0,26%
|05.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,19 €
|0,00%
|06.01.17
|Hamburg
|39,34 €
|-0,67%
|08:09
|Hannover
|39,34 €
|-0,67%
|08:10
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|18786
|Dialog Semiconductor - weiter .
|08.01.17
|207
|++ Chipwerte querbeet ++
|07.12.16
|26563
|Dialog - Performancesieger 200.
|06.07.16
|2
|Löschung
|22.02.16
|20
|DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Übe.
|15.12.15