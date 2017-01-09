Erweiterte Funktionen

Dialog Semiconductor Posts Q4 Prelim. Revenue Of $365 Mln




09.01.17 08:16
dpa-AFX


KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.

PK, DLGS) Monday, in its unaudited preliminary fourth-quarter report, posted revenue of about $365 million, slightly above the mid-point of the prior guidance range.


During the fourth quarter, Mobile Systems performed in line with expectations, and Bluetooth low energy and Power Conversion businesses delivered strong year-on-year growth, as projected earlier.


The Group's unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2016 was at $1.198 billion.


In addition, the Group expects an increase in cash and cash equivalents of about $48 million, after $18.5 million relating to the first interim settlement of the second tranche of the share buyback programme. At 31 December 2016 the Company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of about $697 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,65 € 39,30 € 0,35 € +0,89% 09.01./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0059822006 927200 40,90 € 23,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,78 € +0,71%  09:10
Frankfurt 39,785 € +1,75%  08:59
Xetra 39,65 € +0,89%  09:00
Stuttgart 39,30 € +0,77%  08:05
München 39,30 € +0,55%  08:00
Berlin 39,55 € +0,50%  08:24
Nasdaq OTC Other 42,26 $ +0,26%  05.01.17
Düsseldorf 39,19 € 0,00%  06.01.17
Hamburg 39,34 € -0,67%  08:09
Hannover 39,34 € -0,67%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
