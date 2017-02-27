Dialight FY Pre-Tax Loss Flat

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.02.17 09:23
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - LED lighting technology company Dialight plc (DIA.

L) Monday posted a pre-tax loss of 3.8 million pounds for the year, consistent with last year. However, loss per share of 8.4 pence was wider than last year's loss of 6.4 pence per share.


On underlying basis, operating profit rose to 13.1 million pounds from 6.1 million pounds, and basic earnings per share rose to 26.9 pence from 13.3 pence last year.


Revenues for the year increased to 182.2 million pounds from 161.4 million pounds a year ago.


In addition, the Group said its board is not proposing a final dividend payment for 2016.


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,662 € 10,704 € -0,042 € -0,39% 27.02./09:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0033057794 812820 11,47 € 10,66 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,60 $ +10,53%  17.02.17
Stuttgart 10,662 € -0,39%  08:05
  = Realtime
