Diageo H1 Profit Up 8% On Higher Sales

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Diageo":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders increased 8 percent to 1.51 billion pounds from last year's 1.41 billion pounds.



Basic earnings per share grew to 60.3 pence from 56.1 pence last year.

Earnings per share before exceptional items were 62.0 pence, compared to 51.3 pence a year ago.

Net sales for the half year increased 15 percent to 6.42 billion pounds from 5.61 billion pounds last year. On organic basis, net sales increased 4 percent.

Volume declined 1 percent on a reported basis, but increased 2 percent organically.

Further, the company announced that its interim dividend was increased by 5 percent to 23.7 pence per share.

Looking ahead, Diageo said it is confident of achieving its medium-term objective of consistent mid-single digit top line growth and 100 basis points of organic operating margin improvement in the three years ending 30 June 2019.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM