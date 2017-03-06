Erweiterte Funktionen



Devro FY16 Profit Declines, Revenues Rise; Maintains Dividend




06.03.17 08:58
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L), a manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry, reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax plunged to 6.2 million pounds from 15.1 million pounds last year.

Basic earnings per share fell to 1.3 pence from 8.8 pence a year ago.


Underlying profit before tax was 28.9 million pounds, compared to 29.2 million pounds a year earlier. Underlying basic earnings per share were 13.3 pence, compared to 15.4 pence last year.


Revenue increased 4.7% to 241.1 million pounds from 230.2 million pounds last year.


Further, the company said its Board is proposing to maintain the final dividend at 6.1p per share, bringing the total for the year to 8.8p per share, same as last year.


Looking ahead, Peter Page, Chief Executive of Devro, said, "In 2017, we will focus on increasing revenue to regain market share, achieving cost savings across our global operations and commencing the launch of new, differentiated products, as part of the Devro 100 programme."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip! Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!

Spearmint Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...