Devon Energy Exceeds Its Q4 Production Expectations
15.02.17 00:11
dpa-AFX
OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp.
(DVN) reported fourth-quarter net profit attributable to company of $331 million or $0.63 per share compared to a loss of $4.53 billion or $11.12 per share, previous year. Core earnings per share attributable to Devon was $0.25, for the quarter. On average, 34 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth-quarter total revenues and other increased to $3.35 billion from $2.89 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.
Devon's reported oil production averaged 244,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2016. With the shift to higher-margin production, oil accounted for the largest component of the company's product mix at 45 percent of total volumes. Total companywide production in the fourth quarter reached 537,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day, exceeding the midpoint of guidance by 2,000 Boe per day.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,94 $
|45,26 $
|0,68 $
|+1,50%
|15.02./01:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US25179M1036
|925345
|50,69 $
|18,07 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|42,52 €
|-0,42%
|14.02.17
|NYSE
|45,94 $
|+1,50%
|14.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|42,545 €
|+0,87%
|14.02.17
|Frankfurt
|42,448 €
|+0,58%
|14.02.17
|Stuttgart
|42,63 €
|0,00%
|14.02.17
|Berlin
|42,44 €
|0,00%
|14.02.17
|München
|42,43 €
|-0,02%
|14.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|DEVON Schiefergas -Perle vor.
|28.04.16
|Ölalternative: Erdgas (sehr lese.
|05.11.05