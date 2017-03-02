Deutsche Telekom Stock Dips On Q4 Loss; Sees Growth In FY17

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Telekom":

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.



PK) were trading around 2 percent lower in Germany after the telecom giant reported hefty loss in its fourth quarter, compared to last year's profit, mainly impacted by one-time impairment loss. However, revenues were higher on strong U.S. business.

Looking ahead, Deutsche Telekom said it plans to continue its profitable growth course in 2017. The company expects higher net revenues, while adjusted EBITDA would rise by just under 4 percent to around 22.2 billion euros. Free cash flow is expected to increase by about 12 percent.

For the fourth quarter, net loss was 2.12 billion euros, compared to profit of 946 million euros a year ago. Adjusted net profit was 973 million euros, compared to 959 million euros a year ago.

EBITDA for the quarter, a key earnings metric, dropped 5.2 percent from last year to 4.85 billion euros, while adjusted EBITDA grew 2.4 percent to 5.27 billion euros.

Revenue for the quarter increased 9.4 percent to 19.54 billion euros from 17.86 billion euros a year ago. U.S. revenues climbed 25.6 percent.

For the year 2016, the Group's net profit slid 17.8 percent to 2.7 billion euros. The company attributed the weak result mainly to declines in the BT share price and in the pound sterling, following the Brexit referendum. Both of these factors resulted in an impairment loss of 2.2 billion euros.

Adjusted net profit remained stable at 4.1 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was up 7.6 percent to 21.4 billion euros. Net revenue for the year grew 5.6 percent to 73.1 billion euros, driven by the strong U.S. business.

For T-Mobile US, full-year revenue increased 16.3 percent to $37.3 billion. T-Mobile US increased its total number of customers by 8.2 million to 71.5 million.

German revenues fell 1.7 percent, primarily due to lower mobile terminal equipment revenue and the ongoing decline in traditional telephone business. Revenue in the Europe operating segment declined 2.1 percent.

Further, the Management Board and Supervisory Board have proposed a 5-euro cent increase in the dividend to 60 euro cents per share.

In Germany, Deutsche Telekom shares were trading at 16.18 euros, down 1.76 percent.

