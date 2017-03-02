Deutsche Telekom FY16 Profit Down, Revenue Up

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Telekom":

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.



PK) Thursday posted lower profit for the full year 2016, impacted by one-time impairment loss, while revenues were up 7.6 percent, driven by the strong U.S. business.

For the year, the Group's net profit slid by 17.8 percent to 2.7 billion euros. The Group attributed the result mainly to declines in the BT share price and in the pound sterling, following the Brexit referendum. Both of these factors resulted in an impairment loss of 2.2 billion euros, which had a negative impact on net profit.

However, adjusted net profit remained stable at 4.1 billion euros. The Management Board and Supervisory Board have proposed a 5-eurocent increase in the dividend to 60 euro cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was up 7.6 percent to 21.4 billion euros.

Net revenue for the year grew 5.6 percent to 73.1 billion euros, driven by the strong U.S. business, the Group said.

In a separate communique, Deutsche Telekom said it plans to continue its profitable growth course in 2017, and that it expects adjusted EBITDA to rise by just under 4 percent and net revenue to grow. Free cash flow is expected to increase by about 12 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM