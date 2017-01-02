Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Telekom":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Deutsche Telekom Appoints Claudia Nemat As Chief Technology & Innovation Officer




02.01.17 11:18
dpa-AFX


BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.

PK) announced Claudia Nemat has taken on the newly created Board of Management department Technology and Innovation, in which the Group has consolidated its cross-company network, innovation and IT functions. Claudia Nemat will be responsible for this new Board area. She previously served as the Board member for Europe and Technology.


The successor to Claudia Nemat for the Board area Europe is Srini Gopalan. He comes from Bharti Airtel Limited, an Indian telecommunications company.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,38 € 16,355 € 0,025 € +0,15% 02.01./14:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005557508 555750 16,52 € 13,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,387 € +0,53%  14:42
Nasdaq OTC Other 17,04 $ +2,28%  29.12.16
Hamburg 16,425 € +0,98%  13:36
Düsseldorf 16,43 € +0,95%  14:03
Stuttgart 16,393 € +0,63%  14:25
Frankfurt 16,39 € +0,61%  14:24
Berlin 16,385 € +0,58%  14:12
Xetra 16,38 € +0,15%  14:28
München 16,27 € -0,12%  09:11
Hannover 16,225 € -0,25%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9820 Deutsche Telekom (Moderiert) 13:44
3608 Comeback der Deutschen Telek. 25.05.16
  Löschung 18.02.16
19 Deutsche Telekom ,Chancen mu. 05.11.15
629 Die Luft muß noch raus bei...D. 13.05.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...