Deutsche Post Profit Up, Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher FY17 Earnings; Stock Dips

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Mail and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.



PK) reported Wednesday higher profit in its fourth quarter, while revenues edged up 0.5 percent. Further, the company announced higher dividend, and said it sees increased earnings in fiscal 2017. Deutsche Post shares were around 2 percent lower in the morning trading in Germany.

Consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter grew 25.5 percent to 841 million euros from last year's 670 million euros. Earnings per share rose 26.4 percent to 0.67 euros from 0.53 euros in the prior year.

Profit from operating activities or EBIT increased 16.1 percent to 1.111 billion euros. The company said the latest was the best quarterly operating result in its history.

Total Group revenue edged up 0.5 percent to 15.4 billion euros in the fourth quarter from 15.34 billion euros a year ago. Excluding negative currency effects and lower fuel surcharges, Group revenue was up by 3.2 percent. International revenues grew 0.3 percent to 10.52 billion euros.

In the quarter, Post - eCommerce - Parcel revenues grew 2.8 percent from last year to 4.51 billion euros, and Express segment revenues grew 5.3 percent. These were mostly offset by 3 percent drop in Global Forwarding, Freight revenues and 5.1 percent drop in supply Chain revenues.

For fiscal 2016, consolidated net profit climbed 71.4 percent from last year to 1.54 billion euros, while revenues fell 3.2 percent to 59.23 billion euros.

Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group, said, "2016 was a very successful year for us. The company has never before achieved higher earnings in its current structure. We also invested substantially in all four divisions and made strong progress in the implementation of our Strategy 2020...... We are in an excellent position to maintain our profitable growth."

Further, the company said its Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend increase of 24 percent to 1.05 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.

Looking ahead, the company said it anticipates only moderate growth in the world economy during the current year. Earnings are nonetheless expected to increase significantly based on additional operating improvements in the divisions.

For 2017, Deutsche Post DHL Group projects a rise in Group EBIT to around 3.75 billion euros. The PeP division is expected to contribute approximately 1.5 billion euros to this figure. For the DHL divisions, the company anticipates an EBIT contribution of around 2.6 billion euros.

Deutsche Post continues to expect operating profit to increase by an average of more than 8 percent annually during the period from 2013 to 2020.

In Germany, Deutsche Post ares were trading at 31.45 euros, down 2.30 percent.

